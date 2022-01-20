Cleveland-based organization dedicated to changing startling mortality rate of Black infants

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The mortality rate for Black infants is more than twice the rate for white infants, according to the CDC, and health care disparities for African Americans are the leading cause.

In continuing our Black History Month series, FOX 8 looks into a Cleveland-based organization dedicated to changing those startling statistics one healthy baby at a time.

The nonprofit, Birthing Beautiful Communities, is a growing community of birth workers, primarily providing social support to pregnant women at highest risk for infant mortality during the perinatal period.

BBC was formed in 2014 by African American trained perinatal support persons, or PSPs, in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. Since its inception, the organization has served as an agency for training, certifying and employing PSPs.

The organization is expanding, with a goal to build a brand new headquarters in the Glenville neighborhood within the next two years.

Learn more about the organization and the women it has helped in the video above.