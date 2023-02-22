CLEVELAND (WJW) — Terri Walton of Ginn Academy loves Black history — the seeds planted when she was just a little girl.

“When we were kids, mom had all kinds of African artifacts all throughout our home, whether it was paintings, whether it was quotations. And, you know, mom loved African garb,” Walton told FOX 8.

Years later, those seeds have blossomed into an impressive display, an exhibit honoring a portion of Black history here in Cleveland — “Bridges: Cleveland’s Past, Present and Future Generations.”

Learn more in the video above.