Black History Month

Black Girls Run defies the perception of Black women and exercise
NBA’s first Black female CEO helped transform culture of NBA franchise
Higher calling: Former NFL player helps children through ‘art activism’
‘All hell broke loose’: A look at Black Wall Street
Young pastry chef develops successful online bakery business
YearUp: Working to bridge the opportunity divide in communities of color across the U.S.
Medallions aim to educate about one state’s involvement in slave trade
One of nation’s youngest McDonald’s franchisees gives back to her neighborhood
Bow tie business brings big-time success for young entrepreneur
Black man makes his way to top of wine-making world
From the bottom of the movie biz to the Oscars
A lifetime shattering glass ceilings in math and science for Black women
Black California surgeon ‘walks the walk’ on virus vaccine
Ohio man: Fiancée accidentally shot herself while cleaning home
Ohio Supreme Court to hear armed school staff training case
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine orders flags be flown at half staff to honor Capitol officers, all law enforcement
Ohio outlines dates to begin vaccinating elderly, school employees
Ohio teacher’s union talks about COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Ohio and US unemployment claims still high, improve slightly
Ohio Dept. of Health releases latest travel advisory, 19 states added to list
Ohio coronavirus numbers: 7,814 cases, 121 deaths in last 24 hours
Not enough COVID vaccine in Ohio yet, governor says
How Ohio’s Congressional delegation plans to vote on certifying elections results
The vanity license plates Ohio rejected in 2020
Ohio coronavirus numbers: 5,942 new cases, 67 deaths reported
