CLEVELAND (WJW) — Doesn’t matter if you prefer staying cozy in your pjs and shopping online to fighting with the masses at actual stores, no matter how you do it, there is a Black Friday deal for you this month.

Through the years, Black Friday has moved far beyond one shopping day, yet the Friday after Thanksgiving remains the largest deal day of them all.

Here’s a pretty thorough list of national stores and sites participating in Black Friday in 2023 (note, many of the items on sale are only available in limited quantities, so plan accordingly):

Amazon

Amazon.com began offering Black Friday-worthy deals in October, and is offering “Early Black Friday” deals on everything from robot vacuums to espresso machines starting Nov. 17. Their official Black Friday deals kick off the day after Thanksgiving. Find out more about the discounts right here.

Bath & Body Works

The fragrance company is keeping its Black Friday deals under wraps at this time, but is asking all fans of deals to sign up for their email and text lists to learn more. Deal information is expected to be dropped the weekend before Black Friday. Here’s what the deals looked like last year.

Best Buy

Black Friday deals started back in October for this big box store and are continuing right now. But starting the Friday before Black Friday, Best Buy will start another round of deals lasting all week, instead of one day. Find out more about their Black Friday deals right here. Stores will be closed nationwide on Thanksgiving.

Big Lots

Big savings is going down at Big Lots with Black Friday deals being unleashed at the discount store every Friday though Dec. 22. Find out more right here.

Cabela’s/Bass Pro Shops

Starting Nov. 20, savers can get plenty of deals at these outdoors gear shops. Gear perfect for hunting and fishing and staying warm is all going on sale. Take a full look at all of the deals right here. Stores reportedly open at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving and 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Costco

Come Black Friday weekend (which includes Thanksgiving, but only online), the company is offering quite the smorgasbord of deals in-warehouse and online, including on wine refrigerators, TVs and diamond jewelry. Starting now, you can get early Black Friday deals as well. Check out the savings right here and also here.

Home Depot

Black Friday deals are being offered online now through Nov. 29 at this home improvement store. A large range of items such as saws, washers and dryers, mirrors and cabinetry are offered at discounted prices, as seen right here. Home Depot stores open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and are closed on Thanksgiving.

JCPenney

The department store is offering deals for the whole family starting Nov. 17, but especially on Black Friday. We’re talking bedding, cookware and affordable clothing options, with doors opening on the main day at 5 a.m. Stores are closed on Thanksgiving. Check out the store’s Black Friday ad scan right here.

Kohl’s

The week of Black Friday, Kohl’s is offering a slew of deals. The store is closed on Thanksgiving, but will be open on Black Friday at 5 a.m. Expect huge online savings, both of those days. Check out a sneak peek of the Black Friday ad right here.

Lowe’s

You can find Black Friday Month deals going on every day now through the end of the month From tools to spendy appliances, find out more right here. Stores are closed on Thanksgiving but open at 6 a.m. Take a look at the pre Black Friday ad scan right here.

Macy’s

This year, the department store is offering deals for the entire week of Black Friday (Sunday-Saturday). Closed on Thanksgiving, they open up at 6 a.m. for actual Black Friday. Find the full ad catalogue right here.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom is offering its Black Friday deals on actual Black Friday. The high-end department plans to have discounts on hot ticket items like Ugg boots and North Face jackets online and expect stores to have even more. Find out more right here.

Old Navy

Stylish-yet-cheap clothes for the whole family are constantly on sale at this store, and Black Friday is no different. Find out more about the spot’s upcoming Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday sales right here.

Target

Target is another store staying closed Thanksgiving Day with plans to be open on Nov. 25, Black Friday. However, you can find daily/weekly Black Friday deals on their website right now, including items like TVs, expensive headphones and gear for babies. Stores open at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.

Walmart

This year, Walmart is offering two rounds of Black Friday deals. One event drops Nov. 8, the other on Nov. 22 online. The store is closed Thanksgiving. Find out more about the company’s deal events, which include Apple products and blenders and kid’s toys, right here. Stores open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Look for updates to this list as more deals are announced closer to Black Friday.