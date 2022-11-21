ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources tells FOX 8 there is an active, young black bear wandering around Ashtabula County.

Most recently, a video of the bear was captured by The Early Riser Farm near the intersection of State Route 45 and State Route 6 in Rome Township.

ODNR reports the bear has been snacking on bird feeders, beehives, and testing chicken wire to try and get into chicken coops.

The video was taken on November 12.

“We want residents to take precautions like removing attractants when possible and scaring it away by clapping hands, shouting, banging pots and pans together, anything to make noise and frighten it. This bear has not showed any signs of aggression, and we’d like to keep this bear wild by eliminating any easy food sources when possible.

Ohio black bears are considered endangered, according to ODNR.