Video: Black bear spotted in Lake County

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — The Willoughby Hills Police Department today shared video of a black bear in a resident’s backyard near Manakiki Golf Course late last night.

In a Facebook post, police say although this was one of many sightings in the area, there’s no reason to panic because Lake County is a common place in Ohio to spot a black bear.

The post says black bears are omnivores and opportunistic eaters, usually going for grasses, berries and insects but they will venture into unsecured garbage cans and bird feeders.





This bear sighting was caught on camera by Barb Landry in Mentor near Johnnycake Ridge and 306

To avoid a black bear visit in your yard, police say to keep these precautions in mind:

secure garbage cans in a garage or shed

don’t leave small pets alone and unmonitored outside

rethink your birdfeeder location

keep your BBQ grill clean and free of drippings

Police say if you do encounter a black bear, follow these tips from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources:

Act calm and do not run

Warn the bear that you are near; talk in a firm, calm voice

Allow space between you and the bear; step aside and back away slowly

Raise your hands above your head to appear larger if the bear approaches

Exit the area

To report black bear sightings, contact the ODNR District Wildlife Office or click here.