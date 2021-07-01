Black bear spotted in Hudson

Editor’s Note: The video above is of a bear spotted in Willoughby Hills.

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Hudson says the area has had a confirmed black bear sighting.

The sighting was near Leighton Estates.

They say the one spotted is part of the annual bear migration through Hudson.

They usually move out of the area quickly, according to Hudson city leaders.

Other black bears were recently spotted in Lake County.

On average, there are about 155 black bear sightings each year, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Hudson leaders say the bears have never caused a problem but recommend you bear-proof your yard just in case.