FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WJW) – A black bear was spotted and caught on camera in front of a Summit County residence Tuesday evening.

The photos, which were taken by Fairlawn police, show the bear wandering in front of a home on Trunko Road in Fairlawn.

Courtesy of Fairlawn Police

According to police, the bear was last seen in Griffith Park.

Officials want to remind residents not to feed or provoke the animal.