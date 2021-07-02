Black bear passes through Stow

(Watch our story on a recent bear sighting in Lake County in the video player above)

STOW, Ohio (WJW)– A black bear was spotted strolling through Stow on Friday.

The Stow Police Department said it received a few calls about a bear in the area of Springdale Road.

(Photo courtesy: Stow police)

(Photo courtesy: Stow police)

“The bear is a sub-adult that is passing through the area. It was in Twinsburg and Hudson a couple of days ago,” police said. “Generally speaking, Black bears typically will sleep during the day and travel at night.

It was last seen heading south from the Stow-Monroe Falls line near Adell Durbin Park around 11:40 a.m.