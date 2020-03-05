BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse hosts fundraiser for Norton cheerleader

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor's Note: See video from Emma's birthday celebration in the video player.

(WJW) - BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse in Fairlawn and Canton are hosting a fundraiser for a Norton cheerleader who suffered a cardiac arrest and went into a coma after a school dance in the fall.

FOX 8 has been following Emma Pfouts' recovery.

Emma recently turned 17 while under the care of the medical team at Akron Children's Hospital.

Whether you're dining in or taking food to go, BJ's is donating 20% of food and soft beverage sales from diners who say they are there to support Emma.

It's Thursday, March 5, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

You can donate to Emma's GoFundMe page here.

Emma has recently suffered some recent medical episodes, according to her mother.

She is undergoing new medical tests to get more answers.