Bitterly cold start, then another round of snow

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) — A few flurries otherwise fairly quiet Monday morning. Some clear skies south have allowed temps to drop into the single digits.

After a bitterly cold start, another round of clipper snow is on the way per our forecast issued a week ago. Clipper #2 moves in around lunchtime on Monday bringing another 2-3″ to the area through early evening. Monday’s afternoon commute will be slick as snow will be falling across the area.

MAPS IN MOTION

Here are statewide forecast snow amounts.

SNOWFALL FUTURECAST

An arctic blast follows midweek. Temperatures will not get out the teens Wednesday. Bundle up and stay warm!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST

The arctic air mass is in play through next week. This also means multiple opportunities for clipper light snow and lake effect snow!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:
Black History Month 2022
Black History Month 2022

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral