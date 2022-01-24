Bitterly cold start, then another round of snow

(WJW) — A few flurries otherwise fairly quiet Monday morning. Some clear skies south have allowed temps to drop into the single digits.

After a bitterly cold start, another round of clipper snow is on the way per our forecast issued a week ago. Clipper #2 moves in around lunchtime on Monday bringing another 2-3″ to the area through early evening. Monday’s afternoon commute will be slick as snow will be falling across the area.

MAPS IN MOTION

Here are statewide forecast snow amounts.

SNOWFALL FUTURECAST

An arctic blast follows midweek. Temperatures will not get out the teens Wednesday. Bundle up and stay warm!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST

The arctic air mass is in play through next week. This also means multiple opportunities for clipper light snow and lake effect snow!