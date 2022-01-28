Bitter cold, snowy conditions could delay how, when mailed-in COVID tests can be used

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The federal government’s rollout of free at-home COVID self-test kits is underway, with millions already out for delivery by the U.S. Postal Service.

Up to four kits can be shipped to a single address via First Class Mail and take seven to 12 days to arrive.

But bitterly cold temperatures and heavy snow across Northeast Ohio could further delay how and when the tests can be used.

Although the tests are safe to be transported in extreme weather, they will only properly work at room temperature.

Dr. Daniel Rhoads, MD and Section Head of Microbiology at the Cleveland Clinic, explains why.

“The tests are antigen tests, so there are antibodies in the test that work as the reagent and look for the antigen in the virus that would be in one’s nose,” said Dr. Rhoads, “Antibodies work differently at different temperatures and these tests have been designed to work at room temperature.”

FDA guidance states that the tests should be performed “in an environment that’s between 59-86 degrees Fahrenheit.” If the test is delivered in below freezing temperatures the FDA advises, “leave it unopened at room temperature for at least two hours.”

The packaging should also be inspected for damage.

“If the seal to the package that keeps the reagents dry is compromised and the actual test is damaged, do not use it, but I wouldn’t worry about the outside box being a little damp,” said Dr. Rhoads.

The tests are recommended to be used when somebody is symptomatic and/or thinks they might have COVID.

Dr. Rhoads says, people should feel comfortable with this at-home COVID test because it’s the same technology that’s been used for years in at-home pregnancy tests.

“So the technology’s been around for a long time and this is just a newer application of that technology, and you know, I wouldn’t advise anybody to use a frozen pregnancy test or a frozen SARS COV-2 test,” said Dr. Rhoads.

Learn more about how to order your free test here.