Bindi Irwin remembers her father Steve Irwin 15 years after his death

(WJW) — Bindi Irwin is remembering her dad Steve Irwin on the 15-year anniversary of his death.

In a Facebook post, Bindi says she wishes with all her heart that her dad could hug her daughter, Grace Warrior.

She says her daughter has been watching ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ on the projector at the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve and that she lights up when she sees him on screen.

Terri Irwin tweeted that today is a good day to honor his legacy by remembering that every animal is precious…even the ones with big teeth!

Today is a special day to remember Steve’s mission and message. He was determined to inspire us to be Wildlife Warriors, protecting wildlife & wild places. We can honour his legacy by remembering that every animal is precious…even the ones with big teeth!#NationalWildlifeDay pic.twitter.com/IIi6bOuenM — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) September 4, 2021

With a striking resemblance to his dad, Robert Irwin recently tweeted about his passion to keep his dad’s mission for crocodile conservation forging ahead.

What an honour getting to keep Dad’s mission for crocodile conservation forging ahead by learning about them in the wild. It’s a humbling experience sharing time with modern-day dinosaurs! pic.twitter.com/exgaomUoUD — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) September 1, 2021

Steve Irwin, better known as the “Crocodile Hunter,” died tragically in 2006 when a stingray barb pierced his heart. The family has continued his work as animal conservationist and wildlife expert and during the wildfires in Australia in January 2020, the Irwins helped save over 90,000 animals.