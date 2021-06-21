Bindi Irwin announces break from social media, emphasizes importance of mental health

(WJW) — Bindi Irwin has announced she will step away from social media and her work in the public eye, in an Instagram post in which she emphasized the importance of mental health.

Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, welcomed the birth of their first child, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, in March after frequent updates on her pregnancy.

In a post on her Instagram page Monday, Irwin thanked her followers for their support and said she was taking a break for a month “to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family.”

She continued:

“I feel tremendously grateful to share our life and conservation work with you but I need some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal). You can keep up with our adventures by following my family and Australia Zoo on social media. 💙 Recently, I’ve had many people reaching out to share their own stories of working hard to protect their mental health. Thank you for sharing and speaking your truth. To my friends who are dealing with depression, anxiety and other battles every day – I see you. These issues are very real and deserve to be discussed and addressed. Surround yourself with the light of people who genuinely care about you and will support you during the good times and the hard times. Remember there are helplines available. Mental health deserves more understanding and support instead of being dismissed or patronised. You are absolutely worthy of love and kindness.”

Irwin and Powell married in March 2020. They lit a candle in the memory of Bindi’s late father, Steve Irwin, who died in 2006.