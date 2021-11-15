‘I love you for even longer’: Bindi Irwin honors father on Steve Irwin Day

(WJW) — “Khaki it!” – It’s “more than a colour. It’s an attitude,” according to the Australia Zoo.
Today is Steve Irwin Day – a day to honor the life and legacy of the one and only Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin – and there’s no better way to celebrate than to wear his signature color.
Khaki – the symbol of Irwin, the original Crocodile Hunter and Wildlife Warrior – is worn every day by “Wildlife Warriors” to continue the legacy of conservation, family and fun that they say Irwin created.
Irwin died in 2006 when a stingray barb pierced his heart.
His daughter, Bindi Irwin, works to keep his legacy living on forever. She wrote on social media, ” Your legacy will live on forever. I love you for even longer. November 15, Steve Irwin Day.”
The zoo celebrates the day with 10 percent off visitors’ entry price for wearing their “best khaki” or a live show where the Irwin family feeds the crocs.
It’s also a day where people around the world join together to raise money for Australia Zoo so they can continue Steve’s conservation work and the preservation of wildlife.
“It’s a stand to do something positive in our world and a passion to make a difference,” the zoo’s website says.
