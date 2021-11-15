‘I love you for even longer’: Bindi Irwin honors father on Steve Irwin Day

SAN FRANCISCO – JUNE 26: ***EXCLUSIVE*** “The Crocodile Hunter”, Steve Irwin, poses with a three foot long alligator at the San Francisco Zoo on June 26, 2002 in San Francisco, California. Irwin is on a 3-week tour to promote the release of his first feature film, “The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course”, due in theaters July 12th. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(WJW) — “Khaki it!” – It’s “more than a colour. It’s an attitude,” according to the Australia Zoo.

Today is Steve Irwin Day – a day to honor the life and legacy of the one and only Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin – and there’s no better way to celebrate than to wear his signature color.

Khaki – the symbol of Irwin, the original Crocodile Hunter and Wildlife Warrior – is worn every day by “Wildlife Warriors” to continue the legacy of conservation, family and fun that they say Irwin created.

Irwin died in 2006 when a stingray barb pierced his heart.

His daughter, Bindi Irwin, works to keep his legacy living on forever. She wrote on social media, ” Your legacy will live on forever. I love you for even longer. November 15, Steve Irwin Day.”

The zoo celebrates the day with 10 percent off visitors’ entry price for wearing their “best khaki” or a live show where the Irwin family feeds the crocs.

It’s also a day where people around the world join together to raise money for Australia Zoo so they can continue Steve’s conservation work and the preservation of wildlife.

“It’s a stand to do something positive in our world and a passion to make a difference,” the zoo’s website says.

To make a donation, click here.