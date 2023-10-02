***The video above is from a previous report.***

(WJW) – It’s time to check your ticket! Powerball just revealed Monday night’s winning numbers for the massive $1.04 billion jackpot.

The winning numbers are: 12, 26, 27, 43, 47 and Power Ball 5. The Power Play is 2X.

It’s been more than two months since a lucky winner took home the jackpot, raising it to the ninth highest lottery prize of all time.

There’s also a $478.2 million cash option.

If nobody lands the big prize, your next opportunity will be Wednesday night’s drawing at 10:59 p.m.

