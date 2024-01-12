CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A billboard on the East Shoreway is catching the eye of Cleveland Browns fans.

Attorney Tim Misney, known for his “I’ll make them pay” motto and advertisements, must have caught a case of Flacco fever.

Credit: SkyFOX

The billboard shows the well-known face of Misney’s advertisements, with an eyebrow raised and a finger pointed, and reads “Go Flacco! Make them pay!”

Saturday is, of course, a big game for the Browns. The team travels to Houston to play the Texans in the first round of the playoffs.

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.