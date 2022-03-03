Bill would require exam, ultrasound to receive abortion pill in Ohio

An Ohio lawmaker has proposed legislation that would regulate the use of abortion pills.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW/AP) — An Ohio lawmaker has proposed legislation that would regulate the use of abortion pills.

Republican state Sen. Steve Huffman, of Tipp City, introduced the bill Tuesday.

The procedure authorized in the United States is a 2 pill method available to women in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy.

In February, the Food and Drug Administration lifted a previous requirement that the pills used be picked up in person.

Huffman said his bill would put those safeguards into state law.

His bill would require an in-person exam before the use of an abortion-inducing drug.

According to a press release, Huffman’s bill would also require:

Verification that gestational age is under 10 weeks.

An ultrasound to rule out ectopic pregnancy.

Testing to protect a woman’s future fertility.

A check of medical history for adverse reaction to an abortion pill.

A follow-up examination to check for complications.

A state certification program for doctors and distributors of abortion-inducing drugs.

Abortion rights groups said medication abortion is widely used and safe.

More than half of recent abortions in the United States were carried out with abortion pills, according to preliminary data released last week.

According to the New York Times, the report issued by the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights, found that in 2020, medication abortion accounted for 54 percent of all abortions.