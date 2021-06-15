Bill would prohibit requiring any vaccination in Ohio

Editor’s Note: The video above is a story about whether employers can require you to be vaccinated.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A House committee in Ohio continues to take testimony on a GOP bill that would prohibit public and private employers from requiring vaccinations or punishing workers who don’t receive them.

The legislation before the House Health Committee also strengthens the notices that schools must provide parents with exemptions they can seek against having their children vaccinated.

The measure would also repeal a state law requiring college students to disclose whether they’ve been vaccinated against hepatitis B and meningococcal meningitis.

The legislation has attracted many detractors of the coronavirus vaccine but it covers all vaccines.

