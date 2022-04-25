COLUMBUS (WJW) – An Ohio lawmaker is pushing a bill that would make drunk drivers convicted of vehicular homicide pay child support if a parent killed in a crash has children under 18.

State Representative Diane Grendell (R-Chesterland) introduced the bill, which states that the drunk driver would have to continue making payments until each child turns 18 and graduates high school.

“A parent is responsible for the education and upbringing of their child. When the parent is removed from the home because of an irresponsible and dangerous decision like driving drunk, someone needs to be responsible for the financial needs of the innocent children who lost their parent,” said Grendell.

Recent studies show that about 28 people are killed in drunk driving accidents every day in the U.S.

Grendell says the bill would not only hold drunk drivers accountable, but also support the victims’ families.