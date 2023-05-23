(WJW) – California has moved one step closer to banning certain ingredients commonly found in popular candies.

The California Assembly has passed Assembly Bill 418 to ban the sale, manufacture, and distribution of foods containing chemicals linked to health risks, such as cancer, reproductive health harm, and immune system damage.

The legislation seeks to specifically prohibit the use of red dye No. 3, titanium dioxide, potassium bromate, brominated vegetable oil, and propyl paraben in food products.

Red dye No. 3 is a food coloring found in PEZ, Hot Tamales and Sweethearts.

Titanium dioxide is an ingredient in Skittles, Nerds and Trolli gummies.

These additives are commonly used in American candies and have already been banned in the European Union.

The bill’s sponsor, Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel, aims to encourage manufacturers to switch to safer alternatives already used in Europe and other countries.

“It’s unacceptable that the US is so far behind the rest of the world in regulating these dangerous additives,” Gabriel said on Twitter.

The food and beverage industry opposes the ban, as does the National Confectioners Association.

The bill now heads to the California Senate.