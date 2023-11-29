CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) — “They’re telling you, you can’t have an event at your place and I’m like, are you paying my rent?” said Northeast Ohio restaurant owner, Paul Mendolera.

Element 41 Kitchen Bar has been a beloved staple on Chardon Square for the past six years.

So when a local church asked Mendolera to host a drag show back in April, he welcomed the idea with open arms.

“I have a gay daughter and it was really personal.” He added that the show was a “success.”

But the opposition did not remain silent.

Leading up to the show, there were protests, hateful messages posted on social media, and even a bomb threat.

Mendolera said, “I did not know all these hate groups, the proud boys and neo Nazis and stuff were going to point their fingers and come to Chardon, Ohio, and make national news.”

If two Ohio state representatives get their way, events like the one held in Chardon just a few months ago would be against the law.

House Bill 245 would prevent adult cabaret performances or drag shows outside of adult-only venues.

Republican representatives Angie King and Josh Willams introduced the bill over the summer and said the bill has one purpose to “Protect Ohio children.”

King said, “These acts are obscene and inappropriate in the presence of children. Ohio already has established laws on cabaret performances and business owner’s duty to keep children out of these establishments, but there is currently no law that prohibits performers from bringing these acts to the public. I would like to change that.”

The restrictions may also include future high school and community theater performances.

“These are events that people choose to go to. Mom, Dad, and little Johnny are not gonna walk into Element 41 on a Wednesday evening and there’s gonna be a drag show going on,” said Mendelora.

House Bill 245 already has 44 co-sponsors, just shy of the number needed to pass.

The is bill now facing additional hearings in the House Criminal Justice Committee.