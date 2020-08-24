Bill Sheil retires after 21-year career at FOX 8

CLEVELAND (WJW) — This weekend we’re saying goodbye to a very important member of the FOX 8 family.

Bill Sheil is retiring after a 21-year career at our station.

During that time, Bill has spent more than a decade on the anchor desk each weekend and has done unforgettable in-depth reporting for the FOX 8 I-TEAM.

You can take a look at some of his most memorable stories in the video above.

Meantime, we wish Bill the best of luck on his next journey. We are lucky to have worked with him and gotten to know him. He will be greatly missed.

