Bill making to-go cocktails permanent fixture in Ohio just passed Senate committee

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — What started as a way for restaurants to make money during the coronavirus pandemic, could soon become a permanent fixture in Ohio.

Today, House Bill 669, which would allow restaurants to sell to-go cocktails on a regular basis, passed through the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. The bill has already been passed by the House and is now heading to the full Senate for a vote.

Back in April, the Ohio Liquor Control Commission passed a rule allowing restaurants with liquor licenses to sell and deliver alcohol for off-premises consumption. The rule allows people to order as many as two to-go cocktails per meal. Cocktails are meant to stay shut during transportation.

The new bill would expand the previous legislation to allow third parties (such as Uber Eats and the like) to bring cocktails to the customer. In addition, there would be no limit on how many to-go liquor drinks a restaurant could sell per customer or order.

If the bill passes, Ohio would become the second state to enact such a measure. Iowa was the first.

