Bill introduced to honor 13 servicemembers killed in Kabul attack

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill to honor the 13 servicemembers killed in a bombing at the Kabul airport last month.

U.S. forces were working to evacuate thousands of Afghans when the airport was attacked on Aug. 26. Edison High School graduate and Berlin Heights, Ohio native U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Maxton Soviak was among those killed.

The bill, introduced by Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Steve Daines (R-MT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) would award the 13 with Congressional Gold Medals.

“We should pass this legislation to honor the 13 brave servicemembers who died as heroes serving their country and working to save the lives of those fleeing imminent danger – including Berlin Heights native, and U.S. Navy Fleet Marine Force Hospital Corpsman, Max Soviak,” Browns said, in a news release on Wednesday. “Their selflessness and heroism will be their legacy.”

Soviak, 22, was laid to rest on Monday. Funeral services were held at the high school.

“It was while he was providing aid (to a mother and child) that the bomber slipped up into the chaos and struck. Our son did not suffer,” said Kip Soviak, Maxton’s father.