Bill Cosby defends Howard University’s Phylicia Rashad, blames media after public backlash: Report

(WJW) — The recently-released-from-prison Bill Cosby has responded to Howard University’s statement toward his longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who came to Cosby’s defense last week in a now-deleted tweet.

Following Cosby’s overturned conviction last Wednesday, Rashad, the new dean of the university’s College of Fine Arts tweeted: “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted — a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”

The statement didn’t sit well with many students, parents or faculty, as Cosby has been accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 09: Award-Winning actress Phylicia Rashad attends the Fast Company Grill on March 09, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Fast Company )

Howard University also addressed the controversy on Wednesday, qualifying in a statement that personal positions of staff are their own and that “we will continue to advocate for survivors fully and support their right to be heard.”

On Friday, Rashad reportedly wrote a letter directly to those at the school, saying that she vehemently opposes sexual violence.

“This week, I tweeted a statement that caused so much hurt in so many people — both broadly and inside the Howard community. I offer my most sincere apology. I have since removed that upsetting tweet,” Rashad said in the statement.

Now, in a statement obtained by Fox News from Cosby’s representative Andrew Wyatt, Cosby said the school “must support one’s Freedom of Speech,” while also calling the media as a whole out as “the Insurrectionists, who stormed the Capitol.”

“Those same Media Insurrectionists are trying to demolish the Constitution of these United State of America on this Independence Day,” Cosby said in the statement. “No technicality — it’s a violation of ones rights & we the people stand in support of Ms. Phylicia Rashad.”

Rashad starred with Cosby on “The Cosby Show.”

A statement was also released from Cosby’s Twitter account Sunday, further attacking the media:

DUE PROCESS IS NOT A TECHNICALITY. THE MEDIA CAN’T SILENCE THE TRUTH. #BillCosbyDidntAdmit💩 https://t.co/qkSI2W23Yl — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) July 4, 2021

Cosby, 83, had been in prison for nearly three years when Pennsylvania’s highest court shocked many last week by throwing out his sexual assault conviction. Cosby is now home, but was originally found guilty of violating and drugging Andrea Constand in 2004.