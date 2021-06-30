Bill Cosby breaks silence with tweet on prison release

PHILADELPHIA (WJW) — Bill Cosby is speaking out after having his sexual assault conviction overturned and being released from prison Wednesday.

Cosby, 83, who did not speak during a media briefing with his attorneys Wednesday evening, has now released a statement on Twitter regarding the decision.

“I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence,” Cosby wrote. “Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law.”

I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence.

Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law. #BillCosby pic.twitter.com/bxELvJWDe5 — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) June 30, 2021

The former “Cosby Show” star served nearly three years of a three- to 10-year sentence after being found guilty of drugging and violating Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. He was arrested in 2015, when a district attorney filed charges against him a few days before the statute of limitations was about to run out on the alleged assault.

However, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said Wednesday that District Attorney Kevin Steele, who made the decision to arrest Cosby, was obligated to stand by his predecessor’s promise not to charge Cosby.

Cosby went free “on a procedural issue that is irrelevant to the facts of the crime,” according to a statement from Steele.

Prosecutors could ask the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for reargument or reconsideration of the verdict. However, Peter Goldberger, a suburban Philadelphia lawyer and expert in criminal appeals, told the Associated Press it would be a long shot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.