(WJW) – Former president Bill Clinton has tested positive for COVID-19.

He took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon, stating that he has mild symptoms and is keeping himself busy while quarantining at home.

“I’m grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, which has kept my case mild, and I urge everyone to do the same, especially as we move into the winter months,” Clinton said in the post.

Hillary announced back in March that she tested positive for COVID. At that time, she said Bill was testing negative.