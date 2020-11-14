Watch Live: Bikers team up to donate turkeys, canned food to Laura’s Home Women’s Crisis Center

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Rock-N-Roll City Harley-Davidson is teaming up with bikers from across the area to help out Laura’s Home Women Crisis Center.
Bikers met at the Harley Davidson shop before hitting the road and heading over to Laura’s home, where they donated frozen turkeys and canned food for Thanksgiving.
Laura’s Home welcomes volunteers year round. However, they have filled up for the holidays.
Those interested in making a donation, can visit www.thecitymission.org/lauras-home.
