Bikers join local law enforcement for ‘Cruisin’ with a Cop’ fundraiser in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Dozens of bikers took part in the Cruisin’ with a Cop fundraiser down in Summit County on Thursday.

All proceeds raised benefit the Summit County Christmas with a Cop program, which provides assistance to family’s in needs.

The bike ride started at Rubber City Harley Davidson and ended at the Summit County Fairgrounds. Lunch was also provided.

Several departments also took part, including: the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Fairlawn Police Department, Bath Police Department, Summa Health Police Department, Copley Police Department, Akron Police Department, University of Akron Police Department, Richfield Police Department, and the Akron Children’s Hospital Police Department.

