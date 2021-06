CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police say an 82-year-old man riding on his bike died on Thursday after being hit by a car.

A Dodge Charger hit the cyclist who was crossing all four lanes of the intersection at E. 55th Street and White Avenue around 9:30 a.m., according to a release from the police.

Police say the 82-year-old man was taken to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

The 57-year-old driver of the car had no injuries, according to police.