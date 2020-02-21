BigShots Golf submits plans for Akron location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)-- BigShots Golf submitted plans to the city of Akron for a new location.

Permits show renderings for the tech-driven golf complex at the current spot of The Range at Firestone 9, on Swartz Road.

"We do not have approved plans for a BigShots Golf location in Akron and have nothing further to share at this time," BigShots Golf said in a statement on Thursday.

BigShots Golf is similar to Topgolf, which just opened a location in Independence in December, but it combines hitting the links with 3-D augmented reality.

Players can take aim at virtual targets with state-of-the-art ball-tracking technology.