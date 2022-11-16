(WJW) — The week is only halfway through and Ohio already has some big lottery winners.

The holidays came early for Kyle Wimer of Warsaw who won a $50,000 prize in the Ohio Lottery’s $5 Holiday Lucky Times 10 scratch-off. He bought his ticket at Deo Drive Duchess #1248 at 1073 Mount Vernon Road in Newark.

Bettye Jemison of Cleveland is also enjoying an early holiday after winning a $25,000 playing the Pick 5 evening drawing Oct. 30. She bought her ticket at Convenient Food Mart at 15428 Lakeshore Boulevard in Cleveland.

Two winners claimed the top prize for Special Edition Cashword. Callie Lindholm of Franklin and Hannah Pennington of Carlisle are sharing the $300,000 winning ticket sold at Sunoco Food Mart in Carlisle.

Anthony Prosowski of Cleveland is a top-prize winner in the Ohio Lottery scratch-off, Bingo Times 25. He purchased his $100,000 winning ticket at T&W Mart at 15239 Triskett Rd in Cleveland.

Several large Scratch-off prizes are still up for grabs including one winning ticket for $400k per year for 25 years in both Max the Money and Extreme Millions; and one winner of $200k per year for 25 years for both $100 Million Cash Extravaganza and $5 Million Payout.

See the full list of remaining prizes here.