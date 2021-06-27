Big Wheel race zips into Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Raise your hand if you had a big wheels tricycle as a kid! Wouldn’t it be fun to ride one as an adult?

Teams of four Sunday had the chance to race adult-sized trikes in crazy costumes as part of The Cleveland Hearing and Speech Center’s 9th annual fundraising event, Cleveland Big Wheel Relay.

The teams competed for Race Winner, Best Costume, and Top Fundraising Team.

In a Facebook post, CHSC says that if you didn’t make it to the event but still want to donate, you can do so here.

According to their website, Cleveland Big Wheel Relay has raised over $200,000 in support of CHSC programs and services over the past 8 years.

All proceeds benefit the programs and services of CHSC.