(WJW/AP) — So, there’s a chance…

A very, very, very small chance that you could wake up tomorrow morning (almost) $1.04 billion richer.

The Powerball jackpot continues a stretch of lottery futility that has lasted for more than two months. But, that could end Monday night if someone beats the odds of 1 in 292.2 million.

The $1.04 billion jackpot is the world’s ninth-largest lottery prize of all time.

The jackpot has grown so large because there have been 30 consecutive drawings without a big winner, dating back to July 19. Powerball’s terrible odds are designed to generate big jackpots, with prizes becoming ever larger as they repeatedly roll over when no one wins.

The largest jackpot was a $2.04 billion Powerball prize hit by a player in California in November 2022.

If someone is lucky enough to hit the jackpot in tonight’s drawing, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize or a lump sum payment. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Monday’s drawing would be an estimated $478.2 million.

Those winnings would be subject to federal taxes, while many states also tax lottery prizes.

[The Associated Press contributed to this report.]