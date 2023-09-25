(WJW) – Powerball fever is heating up!

The Powerball jackpot has grown to $785 million after no one won Saturday night’s drawing.

That means there’s still a chance for you to take home the fourth-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The next drawing is tonight.

If one lucky person hits it big, they’ll have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $785 million, or a lump sum payment estimated at $367 million, according to lottery officials.

If the winner chooses the annuity option, they will take home an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Both prize options are before taxes.

So, what are your odds of winning the pot of cash? Not good. According to the experts, 1 in 292.2 million.

Here are Saturday night’s Powerball #s: white balls 1, 12, 20, 33, 66 and red Powerball 21. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.