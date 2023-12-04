**Related Video Above: How you can help Toys-For-Tots collect 1,000 toys for Northeast Ohio children.**

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Big Fun toy store in Cleveland Heights, which closed down in 2018 after 27 years in business, has reopened for a holiday pop-up this season.

After the first weekend of the pop-up last month, owner Steve Presser took to Facebook to offer his gratitude to customers new and old.

“Seeing so many of my old customers was a real treat,” he said in the post. “The little ones from four years ago ain’t so little anymore!”

As ever, the store located next to Mac’s Backs-Books On Coventry, is offering up a wonderous supply of vintage toys, T-shirts and piles of other items.

The limited event runs through the end of the month, with the store open from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday and noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“I used to joke that they would have to carry me out of Big Fun horizontally,” owner Steve Presser said back when the store closed, explaining he was happy to leave the business on his own terms.

But now, at least for a sliver of time, Big Fun fans have the opportunity once more to find something for those on their holiday shopping list.