(Video credit: African Safari Wildlife Park)

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) — Lend me your ears – a newborn, critically-endangered antelope now calls Ohio his home.

African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton is celebrating the arrival of what they call a “big-eared beauty” – a male mountain bongo calf. Check out those ears in the video player above.

The calf was born to mother Maleficent on May 7 and “appears to be in great health,” according to the park.

It’s all part of a Species Survival Plan, a breeding program designed to ensure the long-term survival of wildlife in animal care facilities.

The large antelope are native to montane forests in Kenya, where their oversized ears help them detect would-be predators lurking nearby.

Habitat loss and poaching diminished the wild population to roughly 100 individuals and the animals are listed as “critically endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Guests can see the baby daily in the park’s drive-thru safari.

The drive-thru safari that’s been around for over 50 years features giraffe, bison, alpacas and deer. The walk- thru safari, open seasonally, features kangaroos, porcupines, birds and educational animal programs.

