GLENDALE, Arizona (WJW) – Taylor Swift thrilled fans during her Eras tour in Glendale, Arizona.

Cell phone video captured by a fan shows the award-winning performer appearing to dive into the stage during a dramatic point in the show.

As the music transitioned from songs from her “debut” era into the latest Midnights album, Swift is seen putting her arms up and then taking a dive beneath the stage.

The crowd can be heard screaming and cheering in footage posted on Twitter.

While Swift’s tour is not scheduled to come to Cleveland, she is planning on stopping at multiple nearby and very drivable cities.