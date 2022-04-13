CLEVELAND (WJW) – Double the fun and twice the crowds are coming to downtown Cleveland Friday night with two big sporting events happening at the same time.

The Cleveland Guardians home opener against the San Francisco Giants starts at 7:10 p.m.

Right next door at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Cavaliers will tipoff at 7:30 p.m. in their fight to make the playoffs.

More than 57,000 people are expected inside the venues alone with potentially hundreds more filling bars and restaurants.

“I’m very excited. I think it’s very cool for the city. I can’t wait to see how many people are here,” said Valerie Gamertsfelder, who has tickets to both and is going to try and see part of each game.

“I really wanted to see the Guardians so I got a ticket for that a couple of weeks ago and then I also have Cavs season tickets,” she said. “I think it’s very cool, very exciting.”

In preparation for the congestion, city leaders announced that extra traffic controllers will be in place at key intersections to maximize traffic flow.

Parking restrictions will also go into effect at 4 p.m. Friday on East 4th Street, Bolivar Ave, West Huron, East 9th Street, Prospect Ave, Huron Rd, Carnegie and in the Warehouse District.

“I expect it to be like NBA All Star weekend. I expect no parking, for it to take two hours to move two streets over, but I’m here for it. I’m going to be out on the scooters,” said Aric Skalican.

Not only are fans excited to see the venues at full capacity and to “feel normal again,” but bar and restaurant owners are also pumped.

“Obviously the last couple years have been, you know, a struggle for a lot of businesses down here, so we’re happy to see energy coming back to the city,” said Rachel Ulloa, owner of Rebar on E. 9th Street near Progressive Field. “We’ll have some beer specials, draft specials, shot specials. You know, get the momentum going.”

City leaders are suggesting visitors carpool or ride with the Greater Cleveland Transit Authority’s public transportation.

They say free parking will be offered at select GCRTA locations.

Those driving are also being reminded to leave valuables at home or to secure them in the trunk in their vehicle to discourage thefts.

They also urged that anyone parked illegally will be towed.