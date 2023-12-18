(WJW) – Actress and Comedian Kate Micucci, well-known for her roles on “The Big Bang Theory” and “Raising Hope,” among other shows and movies, announced Saturday that she is now cancer-free.

The 43-year-old posted her health update to TikTok after she announced publicly on the same platform that she went through lung cancer surgery one week prior.

“They caught it really early,” Micucci said in the video, which she referred to as a ‘SickTok.’ “It’s pretty weird because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life. So, you know, it was a surprise, but also, I guess it happens.”

Micucci told her fans Saturday, “I have great news, which is that I am cancer-free! The surgery last week went great. All the reports came back that it worked, I don’t need to do any other treatment. So big thank you to all my doctors and nurses and everyone who took just, really great care of me. And thanks to figuring it out early because I am very very lucky and I know that.”

Not counting skin cancer, lung cancer is the second most common cancer among both men and women, according to the American Cancer Society.

“I’m just really grateful that things worked out as they did,” she said. “I’m feeling really good today and I’m honestly just so excited and truly grateful. So thank you all for all the prayers and wishes. I’m just glad I can report some good news to you.”

At the end of her happy announcement, Micucci added, “I’m excited to hang with my little boy for Christmas,” before showing a cute video of her son running up to her and giving her a kiss.