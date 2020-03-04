Biden wins Maine, his 10th Super Tuesday victory

Breaking News
(AP) — Joe Biden has notched his 10th Super Tuesday victory by winning Maine’s Democratic presidential primary.

The state, which was called Wednesday afternoon for Biden, has 24 delegates at stake.

Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said turnout was higher than he had anticipated.

It was the state’s first presidential primary in 20 years. Maine last used primaries in 1996 and 2000 and then switched to the caucus system for the next four presidential election cycles. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders handily won Maine’s Democratic caucuses in 2016.

Biden also won Alabama, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, while Sanders captured California, Colorado, Utah and Vermont.

