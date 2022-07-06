President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the final day of the NATO summit in Madrid, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — President Joe Biden is set to arrive in Cleveland on Wednesday to speak about assistance to working families under the American Rescue Plan.

He’ll be joined by union workers and retirees in an afternoon press conference at the Max S. Hayes High School.

The American Rescue Plan’s Special Financial Assistance Program blocked benefit cuts to millions of workers under multiemployer pension plans.

Before the American Rescue Plan, workers and retirees participating in more than 200 multiemployer pension plans faced losing their full benefits.

