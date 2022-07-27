WASHINGTON (WJW) — The White House has confirmed President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID and will end his strict isolation.

White House Physician Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor said in a press release that Biden’s antigen tests came back negative Tuesday evening and again on Wednesday morning.

The release says Biden has remained fever-free after not taking Tylenol for the past 36 hours. His symptoms are almost completely resolved.

Biden completed his five-day course of Paxlovid and five full days of isolation but will wear a mask for 10 days anytime he is around others.

The president tweeted Wednesday morning that he’s, “Back to the Oval,” and also thanked his doctor for his good care and “to all of you for your support.”

Biden is expected to speak at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. FOX 8 will stream it live.