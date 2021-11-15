Biden signs $1T infrastructure bill to invest in jobs, roadways, high-speed internet and more

WASHINGTON (WJW / AP) — President Joe Biden signed his $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law on the White House lawn on Monday.

The president says the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act will deliver jobs, clean water, high-speed internet and a clean energy future.

Under the new law, $542 billion will be invested in roads, bridges, ports, waterways, rail lines, electrical grids, water infrastructure and broadband networks.

“I am proud that the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act will provide a $9.2 billion investment in Ohio’s roads and highways along with special funds to assist with our bridge repairs, including the desperately needed repair and expansion of the Brent Spence Bridge in Cincinnati,” said Senator Portman.

$5.5 billion in funding will support ecosystems across the country, including $1 million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

“For our communities along Lake Erie, healthy water and ecosystems are the bedrock of a more resilient economy and more durable infrastructure… Congress has taken another historic step in supporting Lake Erie and our Great Lakes by providing an additional $1 billion for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.” said Portman. “Lake Erie is an Ohio treasure that provides drinking water for millions of Ohioans, supports hundreds of thousands of jobs, and draws millions of visitors each year.”

Support for Biden has taken a hit amid rising inflation and the inability to fully shake the public health and economic risks from COVID-19.

“My message to the American people is this: America is moving again and your life is going to change for the better,” Biden said.

A summary of the bill can be found here.

