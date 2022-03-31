(WJW) – On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced plans to tap into the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to bring down soaring gas prices which, during a press conference, the president blamed in large part on the war in Ukraine.

“Our prices are rising because of Putin’s actions. There isn’t enough supply and if we want lower prices, we have to have more oil supply right now,” said Biden. “Today I’m authorizing the release of one million barrels per day for the next six months from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.”

The national average is sitting at $4.22 per gallon, according to AAA.

Locally, FOX 8 found prices at $4.19 per gallon.

That’s about .62 cents higher than last month and a dollar more than this time last year.

The president suggested prices could drop from 10 to 35 cents within the days and/or weeks ahead.

Some experts, however, were unwilling to speculate at this time because of the ongoing war and other factors including the pandemic.

“The theory is that more oil will bring prices down. When that could happen and how much it could be remains to be seen,” said Jim Garrity, Director of Public Affairs AAA East Central,

AAA is advising customers to be prepared either way, especially heading into the spring and summer months when prices tend to rise due to increased demand and more expensive “summer-blend” gasoline hitting the market.

After seeing a serious uptick in roadside assistance calls in March for motorists running out of gas, AAA recommends creating a fuel budget, carpooling, combining errand runs and, most importantly, watching that fuel gauge.

Garrity says continually running on empty can damage the catalytic converter and fuel pump.

“That E can stand for expensive,” said Garrity, ”When you hit a quarter tank, it’s a good idea to fill up because when you run out of gas or low on gas, the repairs you could potentially need will be far more expensive than that tank of gas.”

He says hopefully prices will drop, but with some planning, drivers can stay on the road either way.