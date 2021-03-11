WASHINGTON (AP/WJW) — President Joe Biden will use his first prime-time address on Thursday night to announce that he is directing states to make all American adults eligible for a coronavirus vaccine no later than May 1.

That’s according to two senior administration officials who briefed reporters ahead of Biden’s evening address on the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic. (Watch the video above for a look at the coronavirus pandemic in Ohio after one year.)

The officials say the president will also say that there is a good chance Americans will be able to safely gather in small groups by July 4.

Biden is also expected to stress that the “fight is far from over.” But he’ll say the nation will be in a “far better place” by the Independence Day holiday if Americans wear masks, follow public health guidelines and get vaccinated when it is their turn.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to keep the focus on the president’s address.

Biden’s address will come just hours after he signed the American Rescue Plan which will provide $1,400 direct payments to most Americans.

Before I took office, I promised you that help was on the way. Today, I signed the American Rescue Plan into law, and can officially say: help is here. pic.twitter.com/uuEZAkGloz — President Biden (@POTUS) March 11, 2021

The Department of Treasury and IRS will make the first direct deposits this weekend. Payments will continue throughout the next several weeks.

The $1,400 direct payments will be sent to individual Americans making $75,000 or less and married couples with incomes up to $150,000. The size of the check would shrink for those making slightly more, with a hard cut-off at $80,000 for individuals and $160,000 for married couples.

Besides the $1,400 direct payments to individuals, the plan includes money to help distribute coronavirus vaccines, provide relief to homeowners and renters, help reopen schools, provide aid to state and local governments, and an expansion of the child tax credit, among other features.