CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police are looking for a driver accused of hitting a bicyclist and leaving the scene Thursday morning.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. at the corner of E. 91st Street and Superior Avenue.

According to investigators, a 30-year-old woman was riding her bike on E. 91st when she tried to ride across Superior Avenue, outside of the crosswalk, and collided with a Dodge Challenger, which was going well over the 35 mph speed limit.

The suspect then drove off, heading east on Superior Avenue.

The bicyclist was critically injured in the crash.

Anyone with information on this crash should contact investigators at 216-623-5295.