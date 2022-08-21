BAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A bicyclist was hit and killed on Friday morning in Ottawa County.

John Kuzma, of Port Clinton, died at the hospital from injuries he sustained in the crash that happened at 7:45 a.m. on West Fremont Road near South Limestahl Road in Bay Township, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The release says Kuzma was on his Sun Drifter bike traveling northeast on West Fremont Road when, officers say, he made an improper left hand turn and was hit by a Kia Sedona that was driving behind him.

Kuzma was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, OSHP says. He was life flighted to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Kia was not injured and was wearing a seat belt when the crash happened, officials say.

OSHP says that alcohol and drugs don’t appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Life Flight, Bay Township Fire and Ken’s Towing assisted at the scene.