AVON, Ohio (WJW) – Fans of BIBIBOP Asian Grill are getting a new location in Northeast Ohio.

BIBIBOP is opening its second location on Cleveland’s west side next week on April 5.

The new location is moving into Avon’s French Creek Plaza.

BIBIBOP Avon will officially open with a ribbon-cutting Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Those who visit the new store on opening day will have a chance at some prizes including:

Winning Free BIBIBOP for a year: Be one of the first 50 people in the store and receive 52 bowl vouchers for use throughout the year.

Wearing Orange for $5 Off during the grand opening and get $5 off your in-person order.

during the grand opening and get $5 off your in-person order. Receiving $5 off when you sign up for the app: sign up for a BIBIBOP Rewards account and get a $5 Reward added to your new account.

when you sign up for the app: sign up for a BIBIBOP Rewards account and get a $5 Reward added to your new account. Free Bowls for Civic Workers. This group includes educators and members of the police and fire departments.

The new Avon location will be the 49th store for BIBIBOP nationwide.